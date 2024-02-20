Liverpool hit by injuries, but Klopp eyes youngsters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with Ryan Gravenberch at Brentford Community Stadium in London, Britain, February 17 2024. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/ACTION IMAGES
London — Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says he trusts his youngsters to step up as the club faces a mounting injury toll ahead of Wednesday’s home clash against Luton Town in the Premier League.
Leaders Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones for the Anfield game and Darwin Nunez is a doubt after all three were injured in last weekend’s win at Brentford.
On top of that they are also missing goalkeeper Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Thiago Alcantara.
“I would like to say we have no issues, but we have some. Alisson ... not available, that’s a muscle injury where we do not know how long it will take but definitely not in the foreseeable time coming back,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.
“Then we have Diogo with a knee issue and he is ruled out. Curtis with a bone ligament issue and he is ruled out.”
With a League Cup final looming against Chelsea this weekend the injuries could not have come at a worse time, with Liverpool facing nine games in 30 days.
More opportunities
But Klopp believes the situation will offer more opportunities to the likes of Conor Bradley, who impressed in recent call-ups for the first team.
“We are where we are because of them. That’s how it is because the boys really delivered. We will have to use and give the opportunity because in a good moment they can all be in,” Klopp said.
“We still have options there, definitely ... Players who showed what they can do, like James McConnell or Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns. They are all massive talents, but we will see what we can do.”
Jota is the biggest worry with his knee injury likely to keep him out for a considerable length of time.
Luton dropped into the relegation zone on Monday courtesy of Everton’s draw with Crystal Palace, but Klopp is well aware of the threat they can pose.
“Set pieces are one strength [of Luton], but I have to say the way they play their system with their confidence level, they play incredibly. Even in games they lost they were in the game,” he said.
“We experienced a tough game there, but it was a different game to how they play now.”
