Netball Proteas will choke back tears during anthems, says Chauke

Dumisani Chauke (assistant coach) during the Spar Proteas training session at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 23 2023 in Cape Town. Picture: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
Proteas assistant coach Dumisani Chauke cannot promise if she will be able to keep her emotions in check when the national anthems are played for SA’s opening game of the 2023 Netball World Cup against Wales in Cape Town on Friday (6pm).
Chauke missed out on an opportunity to represent the national team at the World Cup as a player, but will finally line up for the anthem at the Cape Town International Convention Centre as a technical staff member.
It is expected to be an emotionally charged moment for her and the rest of the team, who will be heavily burdened by the expectation of playing the World Cup on home soil, the first time the tournament has been held in Africa.
The tournament starts with Tonga and Fiji getting the ball rolling at 9am on Friday, until the final on August 6.
“This is my first World Cup,” said Chauke, who represented the country at SA A level in 2009. “When you sing the anthem [at a World Cup], it’s always special because a moment like that may never come again.
“Probably there are going to be tears all round and that will make it a bit more special and historic for us as a team.”
Though emotions will run high, Chauke said it is important SA remain focused on the job against Wales. “Unfortunately, time moves and after the anthems we will need to focus on taking the centre pass.”
Chauke said the past few months have been overwhelming for her, but the Proteas, under the meticulous guidance of head coach Norma Plummer, have ticked the right boxes in their preparations.
With the tournament about to start, Chauke cannot believe she is part if it.
“Sometimes I sit and think this is it and it is actually here and I am part of the story and the journey. It still feels like it’s a dream.”
She said she is learning immensely from vastly experienced Australian Plummer, a World Cup winner as a player in 1975 and as coach of her country in 2007 and 2011.
“She allows me to coach — I take some of the sessions at training because she wants me to to be independent. She has confidence in my coaching abilities and my knowledge gives me the confidence when I step on court.”
Chauke said the Proteas’ squad is perfectly balanced. “We have seasoned players who are playing in their third and fourth World Cups and have some young kids coming through who are eager and fearless and ready to learn.”
Netball Proteas will choke back tears during anthems, says Chauke
SA's opening game in the 2023 World Cup will be against Wales in Cape Town on Friday
