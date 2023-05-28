Sport / Other Sport

Roglic bags Giro d’Italia as Cavendish takes final stage

The rider became the first Slovenian winner of the race when he retained the overall lead after Sunday’s 21st and final stage in Rome

28 May 2023 - 20:06 Hritika Sharma
Visma's Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia's stage 21 in Italy, May 28 2023. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS
Visma's Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia's stage 21 in Italy, May 28 2023. Picture: JENNIFER LORENZINI/REUTERS

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d’Italia when he retained the overall lead after Sunday’s 21st and final stage in Rome, a day after he ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in a dramatic time trial.

The 33-year-old seized the pink jersey with a powerful performance in Saturday’s penultimate stage and finished Sunday’s ceremonial 126km flat route unscathed as Mark Cavendish produced a vintage performance to win the last stage.

Cavendish, who will retire at the end of the season, marked his final appearance at the Giro with a sensational sprint victory, clinching his first victory for Astana Qazaqstan and a 17th career win at the Giro.

Jumbo Visma-rider Roglic finished 14 sec ahead of Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and 1 min 15 sec before Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates in the overall standings to add a first Giro title to his three Vuelta triumphs from 2019-21.

In 2020, Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic had lost the 2020 Tour de France title after giving up his lead and the overall race victory to compatriot Tadej Pogacar in a mountain time trial on the penultimate stage.

It appeared as if Roglic’s title hopes were evaporating again when he rode over a pothole about midway through Saturday’s brutal climb up Monte Lussari and his chain came off, before losing more time as he was forced to change bikes.

But Roglic, cheered on by thousands of fans from across the border to Slovenia, regrouped to take a 14 sec overall advantage and made no mistake in the final stage, cruising through the Italian capital to expand his Grand Tour portfolio.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Field of nightmares for Stormers
Sport / Rugby
2.
Gary Player sets sights on another Major triumph
Sport / Other Sport
3.
RG Snyman set for bigger role in Bok camp
Sport / Rugby
4.
Everton survive as Leicester and Leeds are ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: US rower brings empowering, team ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Ryan Gibbons not a household name just yet

Sport / Other Sport

McNulty wins Giro stage 15 in sprint finish, Armirail retains lead

Sport / Other Sport

Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.