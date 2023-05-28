French Open crowd boos Kostyuk over snub to Sabalenka

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden forged an agreement on Saturday to avert a default
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The container corridor linking Durban and Gauteng has been hit by a spike in cable theft recently resulting in significant delays in its train service
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Jeanette Marais takes helm in August, with Hillie Meyer retiring on September 30
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
No matter where you look, besides being told to exercise regularly and quit vices, diet is always emphasised
Paris — The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was dragged into a dogfight by Czech Jiri Vesely before advancing in four sets and seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also reached the second round.
Kostyuk had warned she would not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour and she kept her word on a sun-kissed court Philippe Chatrier after losing 6-3 6-2 to world No 2 Sabalenka.
Sabalenka, who initially thought that the boos were for her, theatrically bowed to supporters before thanking them for their backing and later said she understood Kostyuk’s choice to skip the customary gesture.
She added the Ukrainian did not deserve to leave the main court in the manner she did, but Kostyuk urged Sabalenka to take a stronger, more personal stand against the war.
“She [Sabalenka] never says that she personally doesn’t support this war, and I feel like journalists should change the questions you ask these athletes because the war is already there,” Kostyuk said. “It’s been 15 months since the war has begun.”
Fifth seed Tsitsipas was made to work hard by Vesely, who is on the comeback trail after a lengthy injury absence, before winning 7-5 6-3 4-6 7-6(7).
“I said to myself there’s no chance this is going to a fifth set,” said Tsitsipas. “Jiri was a difficult obstacle. He gave me a hard time and I’m happy I overcame it in such a fashion.”
Khachanov beat local favourite Constant Lestienne 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-3. The 11th seed was joined in the second round by 13th seed Hurkacz who battled past David Goffin 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 6-4.
Australian wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off an upset by downing 20th seed Dan Evans 6-4 6-4 6-4.
Panama hats
Earlier, spectators lined up in huge numbers under panama hats and umbrellas as the year’s second Grand Slam tournament started in bright sunshine at Roland Garros.
After a record 50,000 people — compared with 29,000 last year — attended the qualifying event this week, Sabalenka and Kostyuk opened proceedings on centre court as the fashionably late fans queued to get their seats. With temperatures at 22°C and expected to reach 26°C in the afternoon, the water vending stands were busy.
There will be an unfamiliar feel to this year’s tournament however, with defending champion and 14-time winner Rafa Nadal out injured.
“Of course, it’s a big miss. My son really wanted to see Nadal but now we will be supporting [Carlos] Alcaraz,” said Gerald Furst, who runs a tennis club in the south of France. “I like [Novak] Djokovic as well, he’s an amazing player. I believe it will be a semifinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic. We want to see this match.”
Serbian Djokovic is bidding for his third French Open title.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
French Open crowd boos Kostyuk over snub to Sabalenka
The Ukrainian kept to her protest action of not shaking hands with Russian or Belarusian players due to Moscow’s invasion
Paris — The fickle Paris crowd made themselves heard on the opening day of the French Open as they booed when Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk refused to shake hands after her first-round defeat by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Sunday.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was dragged into a dogfight by Czech Jiri Vesely before advancing in four sets and seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also reached the second round.
Kostyuk had warned she would not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players due to Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour and she kept her word on a sun-kissed court Philippe Chatrier after losing 6-3 6-2 to world No 2 Sabalenka.
Sabalenka, who initially thought that the boos were for her, theatrically bowed to supporters before thanking them for their backing and later said she understood Kostyuk’s choice to skip the customary gesture.
She added the Ukrainian did not deserve to leave the main court in the manner she did, but Kostyuk urged Sabalenka to take a stronger, more personal stand against the war.
“She [Sabalenka] never says that she personally doesn’t support this war, and I feel like journalists should change the questions you ask these athletes because the war is already there,” Kostyuk said. “It’s been 15 months since the war has begun.”
Fifth seed Tsitsipas was made to work hard by Vesely, who is on the comeback trail after a lengthy injury absence, before winning 7-5 6-3 4-6 7-6(7).
“I said to myself there’s no chance this is going to a fifth set,” said Tsitsipas. “Jiri was a difficult obstacle. He gave me a hard time and I’m happy I overcame it in such a fashion.”
Khachanov beat local favourite Constant Lestienne 3-6 1-6 6-2 6-1 6-3. The 11th seed was joined in the second round by 13th seed Hurkacz who battled past David Goffin 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 6-4.
Australian wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off an upset by downing 20th seed Dan Evans 6-4 6-4 6-4.
Panama hats
Earlier, spectators lined up in huge numbers under panama hats and umbrellas as the year’s second Grand Slam tournament started in bright sunshine at Roland Garros.
After a record 50,000 people — compared with 29,000 last year — attended the qualifying event this week, Sabalenka and Kostyuk opened proceedings on centre court as the fashionably late fans queued to get their seats. With temperatures at 22°C and expected to reach 26°C in the afternoon, the water vending stands were busy.
There will be an unfamiliar feel to this year’s tournament however, with defending champion and 14-time winner Rafa Nadal out injured.
“Of course, it’s a big miss. My son really wanted to see Nadal but now we will be supporting [Carlos] Alcaraz,” said Gerald Furst, who runs a tennis club in the south of France. “I like [Novak] Djokovic as well, he’s an amazing player. I believe it will be a semifinal between Alcaraz and Djokovic. We want to see this match.”
Serbian Djokovic is bidding for his third French Open title.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Medvedev finds his feet on clay courts ahead of French Open
Halep says watchdog is trying to delay her doping hearing further
Medvedev says ‘unbelievable’ Rome triumph among his best wins
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.