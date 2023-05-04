Charles Dickens seeks his own crown on coronation day

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
At about the time the crown is being placed on the head of King Charles at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, racing fans here will know whether Charles Dickens is on track to be crowned champion three-year-old at the end of the season.
Winner of six of his eight starts, Charles Dickens begins his KwaZulu-Natal campaign when he takes on eight rivals in the WSB Guineas at Greyville. The sponsors quote Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt at the prohibitive odds of 1-3.
Punters and pundits were in a state of shock when Charles Dickens got beaten by 50-1 chance, See It Again, in the Cape Derby in February. However, upsets are part and parcel of the sport; no-one expected Baaeed to taste defeat in the UK in 2022.
See It Again, with Piere Strydom in the saddle, is in opposition again but — at odds of 12-1 — is given little chance of repeating his Kenilworth win. Still, his performance will be closely monitored as he has entered for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.
The most interesting of Charles Dickens’ rivals is Cousin Casey who — with Safe Passage — tops the betting boards for the July at 13-2.
That’s exactly the price of Glen Kotzen’s runner for Saturday’s race and it will be revealing how close the son of Vercingetorix gets to the favourite. Will Kotzen be happy with two lengths — possibly.
The one advantage Cousin Casey does have is a recent race under his belt — he ran over 1,400m at Greyville in April and failed to justify even money favouritism. It was his first outing since the Met and it is doubtful Kotzen lost much sleep about the defeat.
No question the Fillies Guineas is a far more open affair with Golden Hostess heading the market at 17-10. Once again, a Kotzen inmate — this time Hold My Hand — looks a major player and the daughter of Gold Standard appeals as a good each-way punt at her odds of 6-1.
Little went right for Hold My Hand in the Cape season and Kotzen must have been frustrated that his Drakenstein owned and bred filly failed to win in six outings.
Golden Hostess — a stable companion of Charles Dickens — is favourite as a result of an impressive win at Kenilworth in April, but her odds look skinny.
Strydom rides Lady of Power for the fifth time and Mike and Adam Azzie will have the filly tuned to the minute. A repeat of her Gauteng Guineas performance puts her firmly in the picture.
Saartjie has improved with every run and has to be included in exotic perms — she is preferred to Gauteng raider, Captain Peg.
If punters include half the field in their perms for the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, there is still no guarantee they will proceed to the next leg. The class act of Mike de Kock’s four runners is Desert Miracle and she can play a leading role from a favourable draw.
A runner that interests this column is 12-1 chance, Silvano’s Dasher, who won twice over the Drill Hall trip of 1,400m at Kenilworth in December and January. Stable jockey Louis Mxothwa has opted for stablemate, Surjay, but might be on the wrong one.
Safe Passage’s run — with Richard Fourie riding the four-year-old for the first time — will be closely monitored as he’s the Durban July joint-favourite. He is likely to be doing his best work late in this grade 2 race.
Horse Chestnut Stakes winner, Trip Of Fortune, is another fancied contender at what could be a good meeting for the Bass-Robinson stable and Gimme A Prince has a serious shout provided Keagan De Melo can overcome a wide draw.
Ricky Maingard saddles King’s Plate victor, Al Muthana, and victory for the Aussie-bred gelding would be timely as it’s Coronation Day in the UK. The suspicion is that the trip will be too short for the five-year-old who also doesn’t have the best of draws.
So — in a wide open contest — Silvano’s Dasher gets the nod ahead of Desert Miracle, Gimme A Prince and Trip Of Fortune.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (8) Renaissance Man (6) Iphiko (2) Faustino (5) Donquerari
2nd Race: (10) Thisiswhatitmeans (8) Jury’s Out (3) Dr Faustus (5) Winter Games
3rd Race: (4) Professor Lupin (7) Linkin Navigator (5) Raf's Rocket (3) Cosmic Rhythm
4th Race: (1) Miss Shaivi (12) Sign Of Fate (2) Bitcoin Baby (8) Komesans Passion
5th Race: (3) Jade’s Caberneigh (7) She Can (2) What Now My Gal (5) Fairy Tripp
6th Race: (5) Silvano’s Dasher (3) Desert Miracle (12) Gimme A Prince (8) Trip Of Fortune
7th Race: (8) Hold My Hand (3) Saartjie (9) Golden Hostess (4) Lady Of Power
8th Race: (8) Charles Dickens (6) Cousin Casey (2) See It Again (4) Anfields Rocket
9th Race: (3) Isn’t She Bonny (1) Our Emily (10) Certainly (2) Bonne Bouche
10th Race: (11) Rosh Kedesh (1) Beyondtheboundary (2) Tirpitz (4) Fine Admiral
Charles Dickens seeks his own crown on coronation day
Lerena has good mounts at big Turffontein meeting
We have saved the best for last, Sithebe says over Turffontein meeting
Vercingetorix aggregate of R30m makes him SA’s top sire
