SANDF deployment at Eskom plants ‘still not notably deterring crime’

The presence of SA National Defence Force (SANDF) troops at certain Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga and Limpopo has still not resulted in a notable reduction in crime at these sites. But, according to Eskom’s head of security, Karen Pillay, they have experienced a decrease in protest actions since the deployment.
It has been about five months since President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the SANDF deployed troops to Eskom power stations in Mpumalanga in December and later in Limpopo in response to the growing threat posed by theft, vandalism and corruption at the utility.
Pillay told Business Day there have been no suspected sabotage cases reported at Eskom in March and April. However, there were 27 other incidents in February 2023, which was a slight decline from the 32 incidents recorded in January 2023. A total of 35 incidents were reported in March 2023.
“These incidents include cable theft, common theft, theft of diesel and malicious damage to property with an intent to steal. Some of the incidents recorded also include those that occurred outside the power stations, such as theft of laptops from employees [during their commute to and from work],” Pillay said.
“The SANDF deployment may still not have [had] a notable affect on deterring criminal activity at certain plants. However, because the deployments are mostly focusing on the entrance and exit points of the power stations, they have had a positive effect in reducing frequency of protest actions by members of the public,” she said.
Highlighting the ongoing problems, after two Eskom employees were arrested for fraud and the theft of fuel oil, Pillay said in April the theft of fuel oil was a highly organised criminal activity run by syndicates.
A truck driver and two plant operators at Kendal power station were arrested after police discovered that the truck, which was delivering fuel oil to the plant, left the premises without offloading the full consignment, resulting in a loss to Eskom of about R300,000.
“The arrest of these unscrupulous individuals is a significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom and the country, and we shall continue in our pursuit to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Pillay.
The utility continues to lose billions of rand due to the misappropriation and adulteration of these critical commodities, she said.
Eskom referred Business Day’s questions about the cost and likely duration of the SANDF deployment to the presidency and the ministry of defence. Neither had responded at the time of publication.
SANDF deployment at Eskom plants ‘still not notably deterring crime’
Despite the presence of SA National Defence Force troops, crime persists at SA’s power stations, but protests have declined
