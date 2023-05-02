Sport / Other Sport

O’Brien hopes to be crowned 2000 Guineas winner on coronation day

The trainer hopes to make history with Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear at Newmarket

02 May 2023 - 18:01 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

It’s coronation day on Saturday and Aidan O’Brien hopes to make it memorable by winning the first classic of the UK season — the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket — for a record 11th time.

The race is scheduled for 5.40pm SA time after a worldwide audience has watched the crowning of King Charles III.

Hopes that the King and Queen Consort would have a runner in the race were scuppered when John Gosden withdrew Kempton Park winner, Slipofthepen, on Monday.

O’Brien will saddle both the first and second favourites in the Guineas, Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, with Ryan Moore expected to partner the former. “I think that’s the one he’ll choose, but it’s not written in stone,” said the Ballydoyle trainer.

Auguste Rodin was made favourite for the Guineas after his impressive win in the Vertem Futurity at Doncaster in October.

O’Brien won the Doncaster race with Camelot, Saxon Warrior and Magna Grecia and they all went on to capture the Guineas. “If we have a horse who could do the Triple Crown, he would definitely be the one,” said the Irish trainer. Ladbrokes quote the colt at 2-1 with 5-1 available about stablemate, Little Big Bear.

Moore will be interested to know that form experts, Timeform, have Little Big Bear at the top of their rankings. The son of No Nay Never won last season’s Phoenix Stakes and was rated Europe’s leading juvenile.

Some pundits have expressed the opinion that Auguste Rodin looks more of a Derby horse and will get better over middle distances as the season progresses.

Despite the confidence in the O’Brien camp, veteran UK trainer, Paul Cole, who saddles 8-1 chance Royal Scotsman, has stated he believes the Irish duo can be beaten.

“In my book, I think the English form is the best,” Cole told the Racing Post.

Royal Scotsman won twice at Goodwood last year and was placed in both the Coventry Stakes at Ascot and the Dewhurst. The worry is that the stable hasn’t had a winner this term.

Frankie Dettori, who won the Italian 2000 Guineas on Monday, will partner Andrew Balding’s runner, Chaldean. He’s drifted to 6-1 after an unfortunate incident at Newbury when Dettori was unseated before the Greenham Stakes.

The 1000 Guineas will be run on Sunday and Dermot Weld, who has never won the race, will saddle the 5-2 favourite, Tahiyra. “I’m satisfied with her — she’s never a filly who shows much at home, but she is coming forward nicely and the plan is to run on Sunday,” said Weld.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor will be represented by Mawj who has been flown to the UK from Dubai after a successful campaign at Meydan. “She came back from Dubai last week and is in good form. We gave her a break after she won the Jumeriah Fillies Guineas,” he said.

It’s a competitive 1000 Guineas and this column is going to recommend each-way support of 6-1 chance, Remarquee, who looked a smart filly when overcoming trouble in transit to win at Newbury.

