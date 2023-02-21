Ground conditions should suit Laguna Verde in Egoli Mile

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Finance minister must announce urgent measures in his budget to ease the burden of load-shedding on the agricultural sector or risk placing the country’s food supply at risk
CFO Johan van der Walt quit after conflict of interest concerns were raised
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The offering that was initially marketed at only €500m lured more than 100 global investors
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Survivors are hit by a 6.4 magnitude tremor in Antakya
Saudi Arabia platform draws up 12 team rosters for the rebel league’s Mexico campaign
Petroleum retailers say mini tanker trailers create a potentially life-threatening hazard to motorists
Soft ground conditions may favour of Lucky Houdalakis’ three-year-old Laguna Verde in the R175,000 Egoli Mile at Turffontein on Wednesday night.
It is always dangerous to change a selection, but a look at his maiden win shows he won in yielding going so this is a big factor. Another plus for this R600,000 buy is his good draw.
The four-day delay of this meeting — originally scheduled for last Saturday — may not have suited Gareth van Zyl’s KwaZulu-Natal raider Captainofthegreen. Still, with just 52kg on his back, this R550,000 purchase can finish in the money.
Mike de Kock’s two-time winner, Arividicio, tops the betting boards and the son of Flower Alley has been placed second in both the Secretariat Stakes and Tony Ruffel Stakes. Randall Simons rides the gelding for the second time.
Ashley Fortune will be pleased Meridius has drawn in pole position and Ryan Munger has chalked up two wins and three seconds on the five times he has partnered the son of Canford Cliffs.
Silver Hills — owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud — has shown ability in her three starts. The daughter of Silvano is one of only two females in the race.
Sean Tarry trains Silver Hills and the former champion trainer is also represented by Billy Spellbound who is back on the highveld after contesting the R7.5m Gold Rush at Kenilworth.
Billy Spellbound encountered traffic problems in the Cape race so is better judged on his previous good form in Gauteng.
Johnny Dogs, well drawn in stall four, makes each-way appeal for the stable of Robyn Klaasen provided the gelding does not need the run. He has not been seen in action since October.
Some prominent names face the starter in the fifth race including Champions Challenge winner Astrix, Nebraas, Second Base and Litigation.
Though the Summer Cup was a disappointing race for the Tarry yard, Litigation turned in a fair effort finishing fifth and the son of Greys Inn is reunited with Gavin Lerena.
The 1,800m trip may be a trifle sharp for Nebraas and Rachel Venniker’s mount is held by Litigation on Summer Cup form.
At the bottom of the weights is Flashy Apache and — with the stable enjoying a good season — it would be no surprise to see Tyrone Zackey’s well-drawn runner take a hand in the finish.
With apprentice Siyanda Sosibo claiming his 2.5kg allowance, it is difficult to look beyond Mover And Shaker for the winner of the 10th race. There was plenty to like about the three-year-old’s second career win at the city track last month.
Earlier in the evening, the former Justin Snaith inmate, Stratospheric, makes his debut for Tony Peter’s stable in the second race. The chief threat to Suzette Viljoen’s three-year-old is likely to be Candice Dawson’s runner, Nazare.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (2) Powers That Be (10) Radu (8) Convocation (1) Count Your Chances
2nd Race: (1) Stratospheric (2) Nazare (11) Storm Dominator (9) Global Impact
3rd Race: (11) Broadlands (8) American Biscuit (9) Breeze Over (2) Bronze Sword
4th Race: (1) Good Council (6) Tamarisk Tree (2) Diesel And Dust (3) Tabebuia
5th Race: (11) Flashy Apache (5) Litigation (2) Nebraas (4) Second Base
6th Race: (8) Battleground (3) Flying First Class (2) White Fang (7) Banha Bridge
7th Race: (1) Laguna Verde (11) Captainofthegreen (2) Arividicio (7) Silver Hills
8th Race: (7) Indlamu (3) Outofthedarkness (4) Forever Mine (9) Homely Girl
9th Race: (6) Lushozi Shoop (5) Celtic Rumours (7) Vitellius (2) Houston
10th Race: (1) Mover And Shaker (4) Smith And Wesson (3) Aniara (5) Tre Amici
11th Race: (1) Cool Winter (11) Power Ranger (4) Admiralty Arch (7) Written In Stone
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ground conditions should suit Laguna Verde in Egoli Mile
Lucky Houdalakis’ three-year-old secured maiden win in yielding going
Soft ground conditions may favour of Lucky Houdalakis’ three-year-old Laguna Verde in the R175,000 Egoli Mile at Turffontein on Wednesday night.
It is always dangerous to change a selection, but a look at his maiden win shows he won in yielding going so this is a big factor. Another plus for this R600,000 buy is his good draw.
The four-day delay of this meeting — originally scheduled for last Saturday — may not have suited Gareth van Zyl’s KwaZulu-Natal raider Captainofthegreen. Still, with just 52kg on his back, this R550,000 purchase can finish in the money.
Mike de Kock’s two-time winner, Arividicio, tops the betting boards and the son of Flower Alley has been placed second in both the Secretariat Stakes and Tony Ruffel Stakes. Randall Simons rides the gelding for the second time.
Ashley Fortune will be pleased Meridius has drawn in pole position and Ryan Munger has chalked up two wins and three seconds on the five times he has partnered the son of Canford Cliffs.
Silver Hills — owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud — has shown ability in her three starts. The daughter of Silvano is one of only two females in the race.
Sean Tarry trains Silver Hills and the former champion trainer is also represented by Billy Spellbound who is back on the highveld after contesting the R7.5m Gold Rush at Kenilworth.
Billy Spellbound encountered traffic problems in the Cape race so is better judged on his previous good form in Gauteng.
Johnny Dogs, well drawn in stall four, makes each-way appeal for the stable of Robyn Klaasen provided the gelding does not need the run. He has not been seen in action since October.
Some prominent names face the starter in the fifth race including Champions Challenge winner Astrix, Nebraas, Second Base and Litigation.
Though the Summer Cup was a disappointing race for the Tarry yard, Litigation turned in a fair effort finishing fifth and the son of Greys Inn is reunited with Gavin Lerena.
The 1,800m trip may be a trifle sharp for Nebraas and Rachel Venniker’s mount is held by Litigation on Summer Cup form.
At the bottom of the weights is Flashy Apache and — with the stable enjoying a good season — it would be no surprise to see Tyrone Zackey’s well-drawn runner take a hand in the finish.
With apprentice Siyanda Sosibo claiming his 2.5kg allowance, it is difficult to look beyond Mover And Shaker for the winner of the 10th race. There was plenty to like about the three-year-old’s second career win at the city track last month.
Earlier in the evening, the former Justin Snaith inmate, Stratospheric, makes his debut for Tony Peter’s stable in the second race. The chief threat to Suzette Viljoen’s three-year-old is likely to be Candice Dawson’s runner, Nazare.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (2) Powers That Be (10) Radu (8) Convocation (1) Count Your Chances
2nd Race: (1) Stratospheric (2) Nazare (11) Storm Dominator (9) Global Impact
3rd Race: (11) Broadlands (8) American Biscuit (9) Breeze Over (2) Bronze Sword
4th Race: (1) Good Council (6) Tamarisk Tree (2) Diesel And Dust (3) Tabebuia
5th Race: (11) Flashy Apache (5) Litigation (2) Nebraas (4) Second Base
6th Race: (8) Battleground (3) Flying First Class (2) White Fang (7) Banha Bridge
7th Race: (1) Laguna Verde (11) Captainofthegreen (2) Arividicio (7) Silver Hills
8th Race: (7) Indlamu (3) Outofthedarkness (4) Forever Mine (9) Homely Girl
9th Race: (6) Lushozi Shoop (5) Celtic Rumours (7) Vitellius (2) Houston
10th Race: (1) Mover And Shaker (4) Smith And Wesson (3) Aniara (5) Tre Amici
11th Race: (1) Cool Winter (11) Power Ranger (4) Admiralty Arch (7) Written In Stone
Two superstars expected to light up racing in SA and UK
Koster predicts Kommetdieding can make his mark in the stallion ranks
Expect bombs to drop in first race on small Kenilworth card
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Weather the key factor amid hopes that racing can resume at Vaal
Two jockeys suspended after scuffles at Greyville
Reverse role for bookmaker Michael in eighth race at Turffontein
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.