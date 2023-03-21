Drivers find few positives in ‘too slow’ Ferrari

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
SA’s economy must become people-driven and not government driven
Region faces emergency as manufacturers battle to achieve targets, says business chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Prices have not yet increased enough to cover the costs of load-shedding
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says
The captain is upbeat, as many players from the Mamelodi club have cut their teeth in tough continental campaigns
This hotel’s location is a perfect springboard for discovering what Time Out rates as one of the 33 coolest streets in the world
London — Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled to find anything positive to say about their car after a tough race in Saudi Arabia followed a disappointing start to the Formula One season in Bahrain.
Sainz finished sixth and Leclerc seventh in Jeddah, behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Formula One’s oldest and most successful team, who had hoped to be challenging for a first title since 2008, are fourth overall and already 61 points behind runaway leaders and defending champions Red Bull.
“It’s difficult to take positives when you are P6 and P7,” Sainz said. “At least we got the reliability and the double points but it’s not where we want to be right now.”
Leclerc, the 2022 championship runner-up who was second-fastest in qualifying in Jeddah but started 12th after a 10-place grid penalty, said seventh was the best he could have hoped for. “There wasn’t anything to achieve more. The performance is not good enough,” he said.
“We need to work to improve the pace. We are too far away. The result is that we are just too slow for now so we need to work.”
Team boss Fred Vasseur said there would be small updates for Australia next week while the team works towards bigger gains. “I think we have also to stay calm. It’s not that everything is going wrong,” added the Frenchman, who took over from departed Mattia Binotto in January.
“I don’t want to push on the positive side because the outcome of the weekend is not good and we have to be focused on what is going wrong … but I have to keep in mind to do a proper analysis what is going well and I think qualifying yesterday went pretty well,” he said.
“At least I had the feeling that compared to Mercedes and Aston Martin we did a step forward [on Saturday].”
Vasseur said reliability has also improved and the problem on Sunday was the loss of performance after switching to the hard tyres for the final stint.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Drivers find few positives in ‘too slow’ Ferrari
London — Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz struggled to find anything positive to say about their car after a tough race in Saudi Arabia followed a disappointing start to the Formula One season in Bahrain.
Sainz finished sixth and Leclerc seventh in Jeddah, behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Formula One’s oldest and most successful team, who had hoped to be challenging for a first title since 2008, are fourth overall and already 61 points behind runaway leaders and defending champions Red Bull.
“It’s difficult to take positives when you are P6 and P7,” Sainz said. “At least we got the reliability and the double points but it’s not where we want to be right now.”
Leclerc, the 2022 championship runner-up who was second-fastest in qualifying in Jeddah but started 12th after a 10-place grid penalty, said seventh was the best he could have hoped for. “There wasn’t anything to achieve more. The performance is not good enough,” he said.
“We need to work to improve the pace. We are too far away. The result is that we are just too slow for now so we need to work.”
Team boss Fred Vasseur said there would be small updates for Australia next week while the team works towards bigger gains. “I think we have also to stay calm. It’s not that everything is going wrong,” added the Frenchman, who took over from departed Mattia Binotto in January.
“I don’t want to push on the positive side because the outcome of the weekend is not good and we have to be focused on what is going wrong … but I have to keep in mind to do a proper analysis what is going well and I think qualifying yesterday went pretty well,” he said.
“At least I had the feeling that compared to Mercedes and Aston Martin we did a step forward [on Saturday].”
Vasseur said reliability has also improved and the problem on Sunday was the loss of performance after switching to the hard tyres for the final stint.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix
Cadillac and Andretti set to join Formula One
Governing body puts mufflers on F1 drivers
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of speculation
Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials
Verstappen secures 14 wins in F1 season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.