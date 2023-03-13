SA punters back Il Etait Temps for win at Cheltenham

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
The Cheltenham festival in the UK kicks off on Tuesday and SA punters are sure to support Il Etait Temps in the first race as the horse carries the colours of the Hollywood Syndicate and Craig and Ross Kieswetter, owners of Ridgemont Highlands Stud.
Il Etait Temps — which means “It’s About Time” — travels to Cheltenham on the back of a nine-length win at Leopardstown in February. On their website, Hollywood are quoting their horse at 5.56-1 but he is generally a 6.50-1 chance in ante-post betting in the UK.
Willie Mullins, top trainer at this meeting for eight of the past 10 years, has a number of entries in the first race — the Supreme Novices Hurdle — including the favourite, Facile Vega. Another runner with strong claims is Paul Nicholls’ representative, Tahmuras, who is bidding for a four-timer. He will be ridden by Harry Cobden.
Irish trainer Gordon Elliot summed up the feeling about Cheltenham: “Don’t let anyone tell you that the meeting isn’t the be-all and end-all — it’s everything.”
The star attraction on Tuesday is Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten Constitution Hill who has been long odds-on for the Champion Hurdle — the fourth race on the card — for many months.
Timeform believes he could be the best hurdler ever if he confirms his superiority once again — his price of 4-11 tells the story that he is expected to remain unbeaten. Willie Mullins’ runner, State Man (3-1), is regarded as the only danger.
Bookmaker Paddy Power is offering 22-1 on Constitution Hill winning by 20 lengths or more and 7-2 for Nicky Henderson’s star to win in both 2023 and 2024.
The Ultima Handicap Chase — the second race on the programme — is always an open affair and Lucinda Russell’s runner, Corach Rambler, heads the market at 13-2. This column is going to advise each-way support of Jamie Moore’s mount, Nassalam, who is generally on offer at 8-1.
It looks like a match race between Henderson’s El Fabiolo and Irish raider Jonbon in the Arkle Trophy and it is hard to choose between the pair as they are both unbeaten over fences.
Bad weather has wreaked havoc with UK racing in 2023 and there is still a worry that the festival meeting could be affected from Wednesday. Clerk of the course John Pullin has told the media that frost covers may be needed due to a marked drop in temperatures that is forecast after racing on Tuesday.
“We’re looking at frost overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday and potentially temperatures of -2°C or -3°C. That is far from ideal, not least because we will have raced on the old course on Tuesday and opened up the ground,” said Pullin.
“That makes it a bit more susceptible, but there is a bit of warmth in the soil. Hopefully, it’s only a one-night frost and we should get positive temperatures on Wednesday from 8am,” he added.
