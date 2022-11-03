×

Sport / Other Sport

Racing fans welcome home De Kock’s Durban July winner

Sparkling Water runs in the grade 3 Tab4Racing Victory Moon Stakes and is the favourite for the 1,800m race

03 November 2022 - 14:55 DAVID MOLLETT
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
US colleges have “Homecoming Queens” and Gauteng’s equine version, Sparkling Water, makes her first appearance since her Durban July triumph when she runs at Turffontein on Saturday.            

Mike de Kock’s star mare runs in the grade 3 Tab4Racing Victory Moon Stakes and predictably has been priced up favourite for the 1,800m race.

However, those who made money on the daughter of Silvano in the July — which includes Business Day readers — might first want to check out the trainer’s comment on De Kock’s website.

De Kock is certain to point out that this race is to blow away the cobwebs en route to the Betway Summer Cup, but S’manga Khumalo will have to overcome a wide draw.

In the circumstances, this column is going to advise each-way support of Perfect Witness, who has a number of factors in her favour. She is well drawn, has just 50kg on her back and a top jockey in the saddle.

It is therefore something of a surprise that the two tipsters for Winning Form don’t select Candice Dawson’s filly in their top five.

Dawson confirmed this week that Perfect Witness needed the outing when three lengths behind Irish Tractor last month. Brett Crawford’s charge did well to finish sixth in the Charity Mile from the worst draw.

William Robertson was the subject of considerable drama before winning his last start, and Corné Spies is reportedly keen to run his six-time winner in the Summer Cup. It will be a big performance if he can defy the top weight of 61kg.

De Kock’s Charity Mile runners were all well drawn, but that’s not the case this time with SA Derby winner Aragosta drawn worse than his stablemate Sparkling Water. The gelding will sport blinkers this time.

Sean Tarry will saddle five runners and his versatile six-year-old, Nebraas, looks the pick of his quintet. Rachel Venniker will be delighted to have got the call to partner the seven-time winner for the first time.

With Keagan De Melo riding at Kenilworth, hot trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren has had to find a new jockey for Outofthedarkness. Chase Maujean gets the ride and is faced with a wide draw on the four-year-old.

Though Second Base has been a good servant for the stable, last season’s Colorado King winner is a kilogram worse off with Nebraas compared to their recent clash.

The supporting feature — the Gardenia Stakes — looks like a minefield for punters with questions over the heads of many of the runners.

If bookies have got their sums right, it’s a two-horse affair between Iphiko and Big Burn, the only two fillies quoted in single figures. Bred by Team Valor International, Iphiko has done the Hollywood Syndicate proud and is chasing a five-timer.

Paul Peter had a high opinion of Big Burn and Tarry only had the filly for a short while when beaten by Humdinger (seriously disappointing last Saturday) in the Spring Challenge. Expect a far better performance this time.

Nevertheless, there is the suspicion that this 1,000m dash could produce a surprise winner and all of Kissing Point, Remember When, Flowerbomb and What A Honey warrant inclusion in exotic perms.

The best bet at the meeting is surely Desert Miracle in the fifth race. Don’t expect the filly’s opening price of 12-10 to last long.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (1) Quantum Theory (2) Swing Upon A Star (3) I Am Giant (6) Antigua Night

4th Race: (2) Meridius (3) Atticus Finch (4) Ignatius (1) Simple Simple

5th Race: (2) Desert Miracle (3) Sweet Pepper (1) Val D’Orcia (5) Moonshiningthrough

6th Race: (12) Flowerbomb (1) Big Burn (9) Iphiko (5) Remember When

7th Race: (17) Perfect Witness (2) Sparkling Water (5) Nebraas (1) William Robertson

8th Race: (2) Royal Mazarin (4) Cape Bouquet (3) Go Dream Machine (1) Alfaatik

9th Race: (4) Black Egret (1) Sylvan Theater (3) Billy Spellbound (6) Puerto Plata

