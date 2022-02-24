SA vice-captain Chloé Tryon credits father for her cricket trajectory

Chloé Tryon can run out of fingers to count the people who helped shape and enhance her career, including SA Women’s Under-19 head coach Dinesha Devnarain, but the person who gets the first thumbs-up is her father.

The women’s Proteas vice-captain, who originates from Ifafa Beach, a small resort town on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said her father started coaching her as soon as her hands were strong enough to hold a cricket bat.

The 29-year-old hard-hitting all-rounder who attended Scottburgh High School is in Christchurch in New Zealand where the SA team is preparing for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in the 50-overs format.

Their opening match is against Bangladesh on March 5 in Dunedin.