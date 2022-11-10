MARK ETHERIDGE: Raise the sailing flag high for young KZN yachtswoman

Mainland China stocks open 2.1% higher as the US dollar index slides more than 2% overnight
This year the event at Spier takes its inspiration from Benin’s sacred forests dedicated to the veneration of women
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The head of the multinational raw materials manufacturer and supplier says ongoing port congestion may impact sales volumes in the first quarter
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Public Servants Association members stage a one-day strike, thousands protest in London, COP27 in Egypt grapples with the world’s climate emergency, Americans vote in midterm elections, and more
Growing up in tough economic circumstances, a young Zulu maiden in Mayville, Durban, was blissfully unaware the sport of sailing even existed.
Now, just four years after being introduced to the maritime world, teenager Nqobile Khuzwayo will fly the flag for SA on-board the 18m aluminium yacht Maiden on a voyage from Cape Town to Maputo in Mozambique early next year.
Dame Tracy Edwards owns Maiden, the boat she skippered with the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Around the World Race in 1989.
The yacht is on a circumnavigation, again with an all-female crew, to raise awareness and funds for girls’ education.
Khuzwayo’s journey has been made possible by retired Capt Phil Wade’s Marine Inspirations foundation that helps young boys and girls chase their sailing dreams.
Wade, now 77, took part in the gruelling Cape to Rio trans-Atlantic race just two years ago and flits between Somerset West and Mallorca, Spain. He has probably spent more of his life on water than terra firma and has helped at least 60 young sailors find their sea-legs in the maritime (more specifically, superyachts) industry.
Born in Durban, he attended the SATS General Botha College in Gordon’s Bay, Western Cape, and had barely left school before he was on a ship and sailing the world.
“I was instantly taken by Nqobile,” he says. “She’s got such an engaging personality, always smiling, and with such energy.
“She has such potential and is ideal for the superyacht industry. Once she’s done the Maiden voyage and finished her studies, I plan to fly her to Spain and assist her in finding a job on a yacht.”
Khuzwayo, a SATS General Botha Old Boys Bursary Fund recipient, is now sitting for her matric exams at the prestigious Lawhill Maritime Centre, a 100% non-government funded programme at Simon’s Town on the shores of False Bay. She studies standard matric subjects, along with marine sciences, nautical sciences and maritime economics.
So just how did Khuzwayo land up loving the ocean. “It was in 2018 when my life orientation teacher showed us pictures of pupils in a sailing boat and their faces were absolutely full of joy and smiles. He asked me if I’d like to do that and off I went to Sail Africa in Durban. And the next thing, we started sailing every Tuesday.
“I loved all the positions on the boat and even started sailing every Saturday, especially if there were races ... the more I sailed, the more I fell in love with both the ocean and sailing.”
She’s over the moon with the Maiden opportunity. “It’s allowed me to see myself as a successful sailor and I’m so excited to sail with these experienced sailors, especially the fact that they’re all women. I just know I’m going to learn so many more lessons, both of sailing and of life.”
She’s not yet sure of her exact role but has a firm grasp of what she’s expecting. “First and foremost, I’ll listen to the skippers, follow their instructions and if I don’t follow, still feel confident enough to ask and learn more.”
Khuzwayo’s confidence billows out when she talks of being out on the water.
“I really enjoy it when it’s windy ... that allows the boat to sail fast and you can do things. The hardest part is when it’s completely calm and you have to think of any possible way to apply your skills to make the boat move.”
She has healthy respect for the ocean, though: “My scariest memories were when I went on a camp for ‘crew competence’ and we sailed on a very rainy, cold day, two hours out from Saldanha Bay [West Coast] and the swells were just so big and the yachts we were sailing that day could easily capsize. That was really frightening, and on top of all that there was thick fog so we could barely see a thing.”
But every cloud has a silver lining. “Every time we sail, I realise that sailing is such a team sport — it’s very hard, almost impossible, to do everything by yourself and you have to learn to work as a team, and that’s something I’ve learnt to apply in everyday life, both in and out of school.”
Debbie Owen, the head of Lawhill Maritime Centre, says she immediately saw a shining light in Khuzwayo.
“Nqobile was one of 20 Durban applicants when I met her as a Grade Nine pupil. Most of the applicants were understandably quite shy, but she oozed passion from the second I saw her. She was a force of nature.
“It was only when she arrived at Lawhill the next year that I saw that she was actually quite shy and her showing at the interview revealed just how courageous, determined and gritty she was.”
But Khuzwayo is not one to shy away from a headwind. “She listens, takes everything on board and is determined to change circumstances for her family back home,” says Owen. “She’s a bit of a ’shero’ and we need more of her in our communities.”
As Kevin Costner said in the 1989 film Field of Dreams: “Build it and they will come.”
Warrior Khuzwayo is bent on building.
“To be honest, in my little community back home I’m already the celebrity.
“They’re so proud of me and always asking questions about sailing, which shows they’re interested. My sister and my brothers even want to apply to come and study here, which makes me proud that I’m doing amazing stuff and can even be a role model.”
The maiden, the model ... the mission is on course.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Raise the sailing flag high for young KZN yachtswoman
Teenager Nqobile Khuzwayo will be flying the flag for SA on-board the 18m aluminium yacht Maiden when she sails from Cape Town to Maputo
Growing up in tough economic circumstances, a young Zulu maiden in Mayville, Durban, was blissfully unaware the sport of sailing even existed.
Now, just four years after being introduced to the maritime world, teenager Nqobile Khuzwayo will fly the flag for SA on-board the 18m aluminium yacht Maiden on a voyage from Cape Town to Maputo in Mozambique early next year.
Dame Tracy Edwards owns Maiden, the boat she skippered with the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Around the World Race in 1989.
The yacht is on a circumnavigation, again with an all-female crew, to raise awareness and funds for girls’ education.
Khuzwayo’s journey has been made possible by retired Capt Phil Wade’s Marine Inspirations foundation that helps young boys and girls chase their sailing dreams.
Wade, now 77, took part in the gruelling Cape to Rio trans-Atlantic race just two years ago and flits between Somerset West and Mallorca, Spain. He has probably spent more of his life on water than terra firma and has helped at least 60 young sailors find their sea-legs in the maritime (more specifically, superyachts) industry.
Born in Durban, he attended the SATS General Botha College in Gordon’s Bay, Western Cape, and had barely left school before he was on a ship and sailing the world.
“I was instantly taken by Nqobile,” he says. “She’s got such an engaging personality, always smiling, and with such energy.
“She has such potential and is ideal for the superyacht industry. Once she’s done the Maiden voyage and finished her studies, I plan to fly her to Spain and assist her in finding a job on a yacht.”
Khuzwayo, a SATS General Botha Old Boys Bursary Fund recipient, is now sitting for her matric exams at the prestigious Lawhill Maritime Centre, a 100% non-government funded programme at Simon’s Town on the shores of False Bay. She studies standard matric subjects, along with marine sciences, nautical sciences and maritime economics.
So just how did Khuzwayo land up loving the ocean. “It was in 2018 when my life orientation teacher showed us pictures of pupils in a sailing boat and their faces were absolutely full of joy and smiles. He asked me if I’d like to do that and off I went to Sail Africa in Durban. And the next thing, we started sailing every Tuesday.
“I loved all the positions on the boat and even started sailing every Saturday, especially if there were races ... the more I sailed, the more I fell in love with both the ocean and sailing.”
She’s over the moon with the Maiden opportunity. “It’s allowed me to see myself as a successful sailor and I’m so excited to sail with these experienced sailors, especially the fact that they’re all women. I just know I’m going to learn so many more lessons, both of sailing and of life.”
She’s not yet sure of her exact role but has a firm grasp of what she’s expecting. “First and foremost, I’ll listen to the skippers, follow their instructions and if I don’t follow, still feel confident enough to ask and learn more.”
Khuzwayo’s confidence billows out when she talks of being out on the water.
“I really enjoy it when it’s windy ... that allows the boat to sail fast and you can do things. The hardest part is when it’s completely calm and you have to think of any possible way to apply your skills to make the boat move.”
She has healthy respect for the ocean, though: “My scariest memories were when I went on a camp for ‘crew competence’ and we sailed on a very rainy, cold day, two hours out from Saldanha Bay [West Coast] and the swells were just so big and the yachts we were sailing that day could easily capsize. That was really frightening, and on top of all that there was thick fog so we could barely see a thing.”
But every cloud has a silver lining. “Every time we sail, I realise that sailing is such a team sport — it’s very hard, almost impossible, to do everything by yourself and you have to learn to work as a team, and that’s something I’ve learnt to apply in everyday life, both in and out of school.”
Debbie Owen, the head of Lawhill Maritime Centre, says she immediately saw a shining light in Khuzwayo.
“Nqobile was one of 20 Durban applicants when I met her as a Grade Nine pupil. Most of the applicants were understandably quite shy, but she oozed passion from the second I saw her. She was a force of nature.
“It was only when she arrived at Lawhill the next year that I saw that she was actually quite shy and her showing at the interview revealed just how courageous, determined and gritty she was.”
But Khuzwayo is not one to shy away from a headwind. “She listens, takes everything on board and is determined to change circumstances for her family back home,” says Owen. “She’s a bit of a ’shero’ and we need more of her in our communities.”
As Kevin Costner said in the 1989 film Field of Dreams: “Build it and they will come.”
Warrior Khuzwayo is bent on building.
“To be honest, in my little community back home I’m already the celebrity.
“They’re so proud of me and always asking questions about sailing, which shows they’re interested. My sister and my brothers even want to apply to come and study here, which makes me proud that I’m doing amazing stuff and can even be a role model.”
The maiden, the model ... the mission is on course.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Still pulling like a tractor at 62
Mark Etheridge feature Judoka Charné Griesel is digging for new gold in Eersterust
MARK ETHERIDGE: To the water born: Hockly sisters scoop up medals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: Still pulling like a tractor at 62
MARK ETHERIDGE: To the water born: Hockly sisters scoop up medals
For Port Alfred’s Anton Wiersma, bronze might be called gold
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.