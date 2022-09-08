×

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: No longer quiet, the Boks got Wallaby White to shut up

08 September 2022 - 16:18 KEVIN MCCALLUM

In the 60th minute of the Test at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney last Saturday, the quietest man in the Springbok team had had enough of the loudest larrikin in the Wallaby side.

Makazole Mapimpi, the man from the Eastern Cape village of Tsholomnqa pointed at Nic White, the fella from the New South Wales village of Scone and said the words the rest of the rugby world wanted to say. “Hey! Shut up! Shut up!”..

