“We have been consistent in saying that we are in negotiations with partners over the issue of financial rewards to medallists at both the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics‚” said Hendricks.

The Sascoc president said the amounts have not been finalised but added that‚ despite the media reports‚ there had never been a point where a decision was made to not offer the medallists incentives.

Hendricks said Sascoc did not want the issue of financial incentives to distract from the performances of the athletes at both Games.

“We are now between the Olympics and the Paralympics and we believe we should be consistent in our treatment of athletes. So we didn’t want to say‚ ‘yes‚ we are offering incentives for the athletes and the incentives are x‚ y and z’.

“All along, we wanted the athletes to concentrate on their performances without distraction. Both the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are being held in unprecedented times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will be rewarding medallists and the amount for each medallist will be announced in due course, once we have finalised negotiations with our partners‚” said Hendricks.

In 2016‚ after the Rio Games‚ Sascoc had about R4m in the kitty for its medal incentive programme, which was shared by the 10 medallists.

Sascoc handed out R500‚000 for gold‚ R250‚000 for silver and R100‚000 for bronze. The coaches of each podium finisher were also awarded under then sports minister Fikile Mbalula.

Vusimusi Mkhize‚ director-general in the department of sports‚ arts & culture‚ confirmed there will be incentives for athletes.