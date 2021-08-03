Sport / Other Sport

Schoenmaker’s family and friends amazed at response

03 August 2021 - 17:05 Tiisetso Malepa
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa is congratulated by Lilly King of Team United States, Annie Lazor of Team United States and Kaylene Corbett of Team South Africa after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the women's 200m breaststroke final on July 30 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROB CARR
Tatjana Schoenmaker of Team South Africa is congratulated by Lilly King of Team United States, Annie Lazor of Team United States and Kaylene Corbett of Team South Africa after winning the gold medal and breaking the world record in the women's 200m breaststroke final on July 30 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROB CARR

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s parents said they have been overwhelmed with support and thanked South Africans and the team behind their golden girl’s achievement as the country basks in the glory of their daughter.

The 24-year-old University of Pretoria swimmer offered a golden ray of sunshine for SA as she smashed an eight-year-old world record in the 200m breaststroke to win Team SA’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Schoenmaker opened Team SA’s haul with a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke and was followed by Victoria Bay-born surfer Bianca Buitendag‚ who won silver in the women’s surfing. The pair account for the only three medals won by Team SA by Tuesday.

“We are very proud‚ said Renske‚ Schoenmaker’s mom. “But at the same time‚ it takes a village to raise a child. We are not the only people. There are so many people behind these athletes.

“The medical staff‚ the support team‚ the coaches‚ friends‚ teammates and families. We just want to say thank you to everybody involved in Tatjana’s successes. It is incredible and we cannot comprehend this. It is unbelievable.”

Her father‚ Rene‚ said the family was happy for Tatjana and that his daughter’s achievements were exactly what the doctor ordered for the happiness index across the country after the social unrest and looting last month.

“It is also about what it has done for the country. You know as a country we have gone through some difficult times over the last couple of weeks and this is nice to see.”

Rene said he was overawed with love and support his family has received.

“I was shocked to see the reaction from people around the country and what it has done for them. That to me makes it even better. That is unbelievable.”

Tatjana’s boyfriend and swimming mate, Ruan Ras, could not hide his excitement.

“I don’t think it is ever going to sink in. I mean we knew she was capable of doing it but just facing that reality is amazing. I’m just so proud of her,” he said.

Kaylene Corbett and Schoenmaker made history as they became the first Team SA women swimmers to feature in an Olympic final since 2000. The two were in the 200m breaststroke final and Corbett placed fifth in her debut Olympics.

“It’s unbelievable to know that you can train with someone who can smash a world record‚” said Lizanne Viljoen, who trains with Schoenmaker and Corbett at Tuks.

Godfrey Blake was with his mates at the airport to receive Schoenmaker. “I’m part of the Tuks sports school‚ the same school that Tatjana attended. It’s amazing‚” he said.

Despondent Van Niekerk eyes 100m relay event

Defending Olympic 400m champion crashes out in semifinals and mulls joining 4x100m relay team
Sport
1 day ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker breaks world record to bag SA’s first Olympic gold medal

TThe 24-year-old swimmer smashed the 2:19.11 world record held by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen since 2013
Sport
4 days ago

Another Olympic record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

Swimmer looks on track to scoop gold after clocking second-fastest 200m breaststroke swim of all time during heats
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP as Hamilton ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rassie Erasmus faces misconduct hearing after ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
How training week ‘like no other’ helped Boks ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
SA’s golden swimmer arrives home to a hero’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Germany’s Alexander Zverev smashes Russian to bag ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tokyo Games organisers hang their recycled hats on sustainability

World / Asia

Akani Simbine suffers SA’s Olympic curse with fourth place in 100m

Sport / Other Sport

Transgender athlete debate rages at Games as weightlifting events go on

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.