Team SA was not racially representative, says minister

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the team sent to Tokyo does not reflect the demographics of the country

05 August 2021 - 17:57 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the team that SA sent to the Olympic Games in Tokyo does not reflect the demographics of the country.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sent a squad of 185 athletes‚ the largest contingent the country has yet sent to an Olympics‚ to participate in 17 of 33 sporting codes.

Team SA managed only three medals, after Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed gold and silver in the 200m and 100m breaststroke, and Bianca Buitendag took silver in surfing.

Most of the federations took all-white teams or predominantly white teams to Tokyo, and Mthethwa said the time had come for the government to accelerate transformation so that teams reflect the demographics of the country at international tournaments.

“The team which represented SA at the Olympics is not reflective of the demographics of the country‚” said Mthethwa during his engagement with media on Thursday.

“We are taking time to engage and accelerate transformation in the sporting sector guided by the Eminent Persons Group (EPG)‚ which is monitoring the level of transformation in the sporting arena.

“Before they went to Tokyo‚ we took time and met the 16 national federations in the country and I can say it here and now that it was only softball which was given the nod by the EPG in terms of transformation and in terms of the pillars underpinning that.

“It means softball met all the transformation requirements and the rest fall in the category of conditional pass and that’s how far behind transformation is. Besides the category of those who got a conditional pass‚ there are those who performed the worst to dismal failure.

“That is the situation we are faced with and we have made it very clear to the federations that they must not pay lip service. They are asked to accelerate and, on the other side‚ we are also pushing ourselves as government because the most strategic pillar of transformation and development is schools sport.

“The issue of transformation is sacrosanct, because if we take away the acceleration trajectory we won’t achieve it.”

Mthethwa confirmed that he will be appearing at Cricket SA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project on Friday.

“The SJN hearings‚ which are ongoing now‚ are a process of cleaning up the environment so that when we talk transformation on and off the field you know you have dealt with the elephant in the room.”

