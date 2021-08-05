Team SA was not racially representative, says minister

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the team that SA sent to the Olympic Games in Tokyo does not reflect the demographics of the country.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sent a squad of 185 athletes‚ the largest contingent the country has yet sent to an Olympics‚ to participate in 17 of 33 sporting codes.

Team SA managed only three medals, after Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed gold and silver in the 200m and 100m breaststroke, and Bianca Buitendag took silver in surfing.

Most of the federations took all-white teams or predominantly white teams to Tokyo, and Mthethwa said the time had come for the government to accelerate transformation so that teams reflect the demographics of the country at international tournaments.

“The team which represented SA at the Olympics is not reflective of the demographics of the country‚” said Mthethwa during his engagement with media on Thursday.