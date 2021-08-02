SA’s golden swimmer arrives home to a hero’s welcome

Olympic 200m breaststroke golden girl Tatjana Schoenmaker arrived home on Monday smiling as she emerged from the terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 24-year-old Johannesburg-born swimmer won SA’s first gold meal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in a world record time of 2 min 18.95 sec to beat the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen eight years ago.

The University of Pretoria student also won silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Schoenmaker was accompanied by her coach Rocco Meiring and was received by sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane and her parents, Rene and Renske.

The swimming sensation said she was glad she could put smiles on South African faces to uplift them during a difficult period in the country.

“I felt like it had not sunk in but now it has after seeing all these people. It just makes the moment really special,” said Schoenmaker. “If my achievement can give that little bit of hope to someone out there during these difficult times, if that is everything I needed to do then I have achieved so much.”