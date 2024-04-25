French Open seeding for Nadal ‘not on table’

Spain's Rafael Nadal. Picture: SUSANA VERA/REUTERS
Paris — Former world No 1 Rafael Nadal was unlikely to be seeded at next month’s French Open, Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Thursday.
The Spanish tennis player said he was not sure if he would be able to play at this year’s tournament, which he has won a record 14 times.
The 37-year-old Nadal, a 22-times Grand Slam champion, has plummeted to 512 in the rankings, having been unable to compete for almost a year as a result of a hip flexor injury.
He is entered in the main draw for the French Open thanks to his protected ranking, but that does not apply for seeding, which is reserved for the 32 highest-ranked players..
With no seeding, Nadal could be drawn against top players in the early rounds of the tournament.
Until 2020, Wimbledon was the only one of the four Grand Slams that did not stick to the ATP and WTA rankings, opting instead to also factor in a player’s past performances on grass.
Wimbledon’s seeding formula was criticised by players, including Nadal, before it was abandoned.
Asked about Nadal being seeded, Mauresmo said: “Right now it’s not a topic ... Wimbledon did it for a very long time, and it certainly brought some advantages but we also saw all the disadvantages it could bring. For the moment, it’s not on the table.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for him above all, for us too obviously. We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening for him on court. We’re in touch with his team. Whether there’s a tribute depends very much on him. We’ll follow his wishes.”
Reuters
