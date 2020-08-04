Trouble is brewing at Newlands as Monday’s resignation of the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) president Nicolas Kock added to the administrative exodus at the union.

According to Club Cricket SA‚ Kock‚ an advocate‚ resigned from the presidency at the WPCA annual general meeting, citing an inability to sign off on a lease on behalf of the Cape Town-based association.

Kock‚ who replaced Beresford Williams after he moved up to the Cricket SA vice-presidency vacated by now-suspended CEO Thabang Moroe‚ had been in the position for just over a year.

“I can no longer serve as the president of the WPCA. My position has become untenable. I had been asked to sign a lease on behalf of the WPCA‚ but I could not. Signing that would put the WPCA in a very difficult financial position‚” Kock said

“I made it quite clear that I have a particular view on how I wanted to pursue our interaction with our partners in the development. The Covid-19 pandemic really created a whole new context to this lease agreement.

“I could not‚ with a clear conscience‚ sign off on the lease. The impact this would have on our club cricket would weigh heavy on my conscience.”

Kock is just one of a number of board members who have resigned recently.

Tennyson Botes‚ the interim WPCA CEO‚ left and was replaced by South Western Districts CEO Albertus Kennedy. Faghmiedah Petersen-Cook‚ Garth van Gensen‚ Mustaq Brey‚ Mandla Mgogoshe and Suliman Mahomed‚ who were independent directors‚ resigned recently. Non-independent director Richard Noor resigned, while IOL reported that another independent director, Itumeleng Langeni, resigned at the annual general meeting.

In September 2019‚ the WPCA was put under administration by Cricket SA (CSA)‚ with the mother body saying the association was “conducting business under distressed conditions in relation to‚ inter alia‚ the WPCA’s administrative‚ governance and financial affairs”.

The WPCA board was suspended and André Odendaal‚ a former CEO‚ was appointed as the administrator. The construction project taking place at Newlands was at the heart of CSA invoking their step-in rights. However‚ in November, the WPCA won its arbitration case against CSA and returned to normal trading with its board.