VINCE VAN DER BIJL: As a cricket family, we first need to change ourselves The local game is a microcosm of our country with its racial divide, poor governance and lack of leadership

Cricket stands agonisingly in the spotlight with the current discourse on racism, lack of good governance and the Cricket SA board’s continual bungling. The game is under siege.

This is either a calamity or a blessing. As a country, SA needs a clear example of a way to heal from its catastrophic state. Our leaders have lost their moral compass and the government has lost its will to govern with any shred of decency or integrity.