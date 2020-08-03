Sport / Cricket

A third of cricketers have been ripped off, report shows

Players’ federation urges the ICC to probe exploitation, contract breaches and failure to pay players

03 August 2020 - 16:21 Amlan Chakraborty
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

New Delhi — A third of international male cricketers have not been paid or have suffered breaches of contract from events regulated by the global governing body or its member nations, the international players’ federation said on Monday.

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (Fica) said after the release of its men’s global employment report 2020 that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a duty to protect those working within its regulatory framework.

An ICC spokesperson told Reuters that the body was looking at the contents of the report. The report cited examples such as Bangladesh players not receiving their share of prize money from an ICC event, and their counterparts in Zimbabwe, another ICC full member, still waiting for their board to pay their contracts.

It also listed unresolved payment issues in Twenty20 and 10-overs leagues in several minor cricket-playing nations including Canada, the UAE and Qatar.

“Systematic contract breaches and non-payment of players are issues that urgently need addressing,” Fica CEO Tom Moffat said. “The ICC has an obligation to protect people working within its regulatory frameworks and it’s time something was done about this issue.

“We continue to urge decisionmakers to work with Fica at global level and players’ associations at domestic level to develop joint solutions to issues ... many of which are likely to be exacerbated by the current global situation.”

Fica also called for an end to “blanket bans on players from certain countries playing abroad” and limitations on the number of overseas league contracts a player may hold.

Reuters

England trounce Windies as Stuart Broad joins 500 club

Tourists well beaten in third and final Test at Old Trafford
Sport
5 days ago

Rain holds up England’s bid for victory

Stuart Broad needs one more wicket to become just the seventh bowler to take 500 in Tests
Sport
6 days ago

ICC mulls final of World Test Championship

Tournament will take place if countries reschedule series that have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Sport
1 week ago

Cricket SA charge Moroe with misconduct

Forensic report prompts board to act against suspended CEO
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Man City have best chance yet to win Champions ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Man United consider signing son of legend Peter ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lewis Hamilton rides his luck to take record ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
One big price, but aggregate plummets at national ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns coach Mosimane wary of ‘sold’ Wits
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Questions raised about CSA’s handling of aborted Global League

Sport / Cricket

We need more grit, says Windies skipper Holder

Sport / Cricket

Root heaps praise on ‘Mr Incredible’ Stokes

Sport / Cricket

UAE may host Indian Premier League

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.