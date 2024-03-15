NEWS ANALYSIS: The ups and downs of election opinion polls
The market research companies say the polls are credible as they adhere to international best practice
15 March 2024 - 05:00
Numerous polls showing that ANC support is likely to plummet below 50% have come under scrutiny by politicians and analysts, some of whom are questioning their political leanings and veracity.
South Africans go the polls on May 29 to elect their provincial and national governments. As is the case in periods leading up to elections, pollsters are releasing their results regularly...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.