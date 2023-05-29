National

Thirty-year backlog of land claims will cost R170bn

The land commission says allocated budget is not enough to accelerate the settlement of old land claims

29 May 2023 - 16:57
UPDATED 29 May 2023 - 22:50

It will take SA about 30 years and more than R170bn to settle land claim backlogs with the current budget at the current rate, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights says.

The commission told parliamentarians that its current allocated budget is not enough to accelerate the settlement of old land claims...

