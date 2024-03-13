DA’s plea for foreign poll observers harks back to Cold War, Mufamadi says
Official opposition ‘have abnormal anxiety about their prospects in the upcoming elections’
13 March 2024 - 18:39
UPDATED 13 March 2024 - 21:36
“Cold War cobwebs” are behind the DA’s request for US secretary of state Antony Blinken and 13 other foreign ministers to send election observers to SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi, says.
Even if threats were detected by the country’s security agencies, it would not justify bringing in foreign actors to play a partisan role in the elections scheduled for May 29, Mufamadi told Business Day. So far, no serious threats have been red flagged by state security, he added. ..
