WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s MK Party in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Bheki Mngomezulu, professor of political science and international relations at Nelson Mandela University

11 March 2024 - 21:29
Former president Jacob Zuma speaks at a rally in Soweto. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
According to a survey done by the Brenthurst Foundation and the SABI Strategy Group, former president Jacob Zuma’s party, uMkhonto weSizwe has risen up the ranks to be the third most popular party. Business Day TV spoke to Bheki Mngomezulu, professor of political science and international relations at Nelson Mandela University, about the party and the shifts observed in the country’s political landscape.

