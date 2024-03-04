ANC ‘bulldozes’ party funding bill that will boost its coffers
Party pushes the home affairs committee into adopting Electoral Matters Amendment Bill
04 March 2024 - 05:00
The ANC has “bulldozed” the adoption of a bill by the home affairs committee that will give it a greater share of the available funding for political parties and independent representatives than previously provided for.
This will prove a boon for the party, which has experienced financial difficulties, though it says its finances have stabilised...
