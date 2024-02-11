Aaron Motsoaledi defends political party funding proposals
Small parties strongly oppose proposed change in Electoral Matters Amendment Bill, saying they will be prejudiced
11 February 2024 - 16:53
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has justified a proposal in the Electoral Matters Amendment Bill to change the formula for the allocation of funds to political parties.
The change is strongly opposed by small parties, which argue that they will be prejudiced by the change. The bill is now before parliament’s home affairs committee and the select committee on security and justice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.