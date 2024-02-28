Clock is ticking for independent candidates and new political parties

The IEC offices are shown in Centurion, Pretoria. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says if independent candidates or political parties miss next week’s deadline to comply with what is needed to be eligible to contest 2024’s general elections there will be little or no room to negotiate.
“Unfortunately, if any parties or independent candidates miss the deadline outlined in the election timetable there isn’t much the IEC can do,” IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said.
This comes after media reports on Wednesday that some new political formations are unhappy with the high signature threshold and the cost to contest 2024’s national and provincial elections, which could amount to more than R700,000 if all ballots are contested.
All independent candidates and registered political parties who intend to contest the election must submit nomination requirements to the IEC by 5pm on March 8.
When Business Day reached out to a sample of the registered political parties expected to contest the poll — which include Build One SA (Bosa), Rise Mzanzi, Umkhonto we Sizwe party and independent candidate Zackie Achmat — they indicated they were ready to comply with next week’s deadline. However, some may lodge an objection or go to court.
“We are ready for next week. The issue we think is worth contesting is the old way of doing things verses a new way,” Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane said.
SA not only goes to a national and provincial ballot as the country reaches the milestone of 30 years of democracy but 2024’s poll also marks the first time voters will cast a third ballot over the inclusion of independent candidates.
“Right now, the failure of the state to fund the IEC to provide voter education on independents and the three ballot system is my biggest obstacle to election,” Achmat added.
The election timetable, which was published on the IEC’s website on Tuesday, outlines deadlines on the road to the May 29 general elections.
While those who wish to object have until March 4, the IEC has come out to say that it has a constitutional obligation to deliver the poll within days and one cannot stop “a moving train”.
Interested parties have until March 27 to object to prospective candidates.
The IEC will decide on these objections on March 28.
“Any person or political party or entity that is not satisfied with the decision of the commission may approach the electoral court to appeal the objection decision,” the IEC said.
The official list of more than 23,000 voting stations will also be available for inspection from April 12.
Clock is ticking for independent candidates and new political parties
Over 600 parties and independent candidates have until next week to submit requirements
