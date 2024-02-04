POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his state of the nation address
Mystery of the date for national and provincial elections may be solved on Thursday evening
04 February 2024 - 16:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.
The annual address will allow Ramaphosa to speak on the general state of the nation and reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters in the domestic and global spheres, according to parliament...
