Cosatu leader Zingiswa Losi warns workers against ‘turning backs’ on ANC
‘We dare not abandon where we are coming from and our gains, more so when challenges facing workers are great’
12 January 2024 - 16:23
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has cautioned workers against turning their backs on the ANC, saying socioeconomic gains the party has presided over would be reversed if it were voted out of power.
Losi is a known ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa who made similar remarks in Mbombela this week when he said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, which funds about 1.3-million students a year, and social grants may be scrapped should the ANC lose power in the 2024 national and provincial elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.