‘All the ANC needs is outright victory,’ says party leader Cyril Ramaphosa
Speaking at the January 8 ANC rally at Mbombela Stadium, the president bemoaned ‘snakes’ set on eroding the ANC vote
13 January 2024 - 15:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a scathing attack on his detractors working to bring the ANC below 50% in the upcoming 2024 national and provincial elections, characterising them as “snakes” who were worse than right-wing opposition parties.
Delivering the keynote address at the January 8 rally at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday, the ANC leader criticised the “onslaught against transformation” by factional groupings and conflicts within the party...
