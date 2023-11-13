Rise Mzansi to contest 2024 general election with Move SA

Rise Mzansi chair Vuyiswa Rampkgopa (third from the left) announced her party's alliance with youth movement Move SA, led by David Kabwa, in Parktown North, Johannesburg, on November 13. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Rise Mzansi has joined forces with Move SA, a youth-led and focused party, to consolidate efforts in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for campaigning by Move SA leader David Kabwa under the Rise Mzansi banner, retaining individuality and jointly engaging in fundraising activities for the campaign.
Despite Move SA being a registered political party, its agreement with Rise Mzansi does not allow it to contest the elections independently or align with any other party.
Rise Mzansi chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said Kabwa would participate in the public candidates nomination campaign to the exclusion of Move SA.
Kabwa is a former independent candidate who won the SRC presidential elections at the University of Pretoria twice. He is a 26-year-old PhD candidate in international relations. His party's support base exceeds 20,000 registered members.
Ramokgopa said Kabwa had been serving and representing the voice of young people with dignity and courage.
“The opportunity to bring about meaningful and lasting change is in the hands of the voters, not politicians. The more of us who are registered to vote, the bigger the impact we can make by voting out the political establishment and electing new, capable leaders with integrity who can provide new answers to problems we face as a country,” she said.
Through this partnership, Ramokgopa said her party would reach and activate the millions of despondent youth, who feel alienated by the political establishment, and the politically homeless, at a time when politicians cling greedily to power at the expense of the future of the country, instead of retiring gracefully.
“The Electoral Commission of SA recently announced that most of the 1-million people who have used their online portal to register to vote are aged between 20 and 25. Of the 26.2-million registered voters, 3.9-million are between 20 and 29 years old.
“The idea that young people are politically inactive is untrue. For example, most of our volunteers and supporters are youth, and one only needs to walk onto a university or TVET campus to know young people are politically active, but they feel the existing parties to do not represent them.”
Ramokgopa said young people had a home in Rise Mzansi and would not be confined to the periphery.
“Rise Mzansi is ready to provide South Africans with a credible political alternative that will lead the next generation of growth and transformation of society and our country.
“Part of our growth and a key tenet of our strategy is to work with other political parties and civil society organisations who share our values and vision for Sf.”
Rise Mzansi to contest 2024 general election with Move SA
Move SA leader David Kabwa will campaign under the Rise Mzansi banner, retaining individuality and jointly engaging in fundraising activities
Rise Mzansi has joined forces with Move SA, a youth-led and focused party, to consolidate efforts in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding that provides for campaigning by Move SA leader David Kabwa under the Rise Mzansi banner, retaining individuality and jointly engaging in fundraising activities for the campaign.
Despite Move SA being a registered political party, its agreement with Rise Mzansi does not allow it to contest the elections independently or align with any other party.
Rise Mzansi chair Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said Kabwa would participate in the public candidates nomination campaign to the exclusion of Move SA.
Kabwa is a former independent candidate who won the SRC presidential elections at the University of Pretoria twice. He is a 26-year-old PhD candidate in international relations. His party's support base exceeds 20,000 registered members.
Ramokgopa said Kabwa had been serving and representing the voice of young people with dignity and courage.
“The opportunity to bring about meaningful and lasting change is in the hands of the voters, not politicians. The more of us who are registered to vote, the bigger the impact we can make by voting out the political establishment and electing new, capable leaders with integrity who can provide new answers to problems we face as a country,” she said.
Through this partnership, Ramokgopa said her party would reach and activate the millions of despondent youth, who feel alienated by the political establishment, and the politically homeless, at a time when politicians cling greedily to power at the expense of the future of the country, instead of retiring gracefully.
“The Electoral Commission of SA recently announced that most of the 1-million people who have used their online portal to register to vote are aged between 20 and 25. Of the 26.2-million registered voters, 3.9-million are between 20 and 29 years old.
“The idea that young people are politically inactive is untrue. For example, most of our volunteers and supporters are youth, and one only needs to walk onto a university or TVET campus to know young people are politically active, but they feel the existing parties to do not represent them.”
Ramokgopa said young people had a home in Rise Mzansi and would not be confined to the periphery.
“Rise Mzansi is ready to provide South Africans with a credible political alternative that will lead the next generation of growth and transformation of society and our country.
“Part of our growth and a key tenet of our strategy is to work with other political parties and civil society organisations who share our values and vision for Sf.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH: How could SA’s immigration laws be overhauled?
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Diplomats set to return from Tel Aviv
DA, ANC emerge victorious in by-elections in four provinces
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
PODCAST: Time to Rise (Mzansi)?
TOM EATON: SA needs hard yards not a heavenly coup
Bad politicians are impeding SA’s prosperity, says Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.