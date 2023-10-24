HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

PODCAST: Time to Rise (Mzansi)?

Rise Mzansi founder and leader Songezo Zibi says the party is not trying to become an opposition to the ANC, but an alternative to it

24 October 2023 - 10:30
Rise Mzansi is the new kid on South Africa’s heaving political block.

Its founder and leader, former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the party is “onboarding” 20 people a week — they’re not members but people promising electoral support.

If he keeps that up until an election between mid-May and mid-August 2024, he could collect 7% of the vote. And more if the rate of onboarding increases.

Zibi says he isn’t joining the multiparty charter, triggered by DA leader John Steenhuisen’s “moonshot pact” last April. But he will talk to them after the election.

Meanwhile, he says, Rise Mzansi is not trying to become an opposition to the ANC, but an alternative to it. South Africa, he says, desperately needs time out from the ruling party. 

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Also read:

TOM EATON: SA needs hard yards not a heavenly coup

Songezo Zibi offers refreshing earnestness but Mogoeng taps into a national addiction
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Bad politicians are impeding SA’s prosperity, says Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi

Zibi called on the 800 delegates from across the country to focus on governance, saying it is needed to grow the economy
National
3 weeks ago

Rise Mzansi will be different to what most expect to see in SA politics

Rise Mzansi wants rural households to have access to potable water and for there to be access to mental healthcare facilities
Politics
4 weeks ago

PETER BRUCE: Moonshot pact needs an election face and right now

Songezo Zibi would be the best candidate, but will he fall in with the pact?
Opinion
1 month ago
