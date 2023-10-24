Rise Mzansi is the new kid on South Africa’s heaving political block.
Its founder and leader, former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the party is “onboarding” 20 people a week — they’re not members but people promising electoral support.
If he keeps that up until an election between mid-May and mid-August 2024, he could collect 7% of the vote. And more if the rate of onboarding increases.
Zibi says he isn’t joining the multiparty charter, triggered by DA leader John Steenhuisen’s “moonshot pact” last April. But he will talk to them after the election.
Meanwhile, he says, Rise Mzansi is not trying to become an opposition to the ANC, but an alternative to it. South Africa, he says, desperately needs time out from the ruling party.
PODCAST: Time to Rise (Mzansi)?
Rise Mzansi founder and leader Songezo Zibi says the party is not trying to become an opposition to the ANC, but an alternative to it
Rise Mzansi is the new kid on South Africa’s heaving political block.
Its founder and leader, former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that the party is “onboarding” 20 people a week — they’re not members but people promising electoral support.
If he keeps that up until an election between mid-May and mid-August 2024, he could collect 7% of the vote. And more if the rate of onboarding increases.
Zibi says he isn’t joining the multiparty charter, triggered by DA leader John Steenhuisen’s “moonshot pact” last April. But he will talk to them after the election.
Meanwhile, he says, Rise Mzansi is not trying to become an opposition to the ANC, but an alternative to it. South Africa, he says, desperately needs time out from the ruling party.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Also read:
TOM EATON: SA needs hard yards not a heavenly coup
Bad politicians are impeding SA’s prosperity, says Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi
Rise Mzansi will be different to what most expect to see in SA politics
PETER BRUCE: Moonshot pact needs an election face and right now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
NATASHA MARRIAN: (Un)Chartered territory — opposition parties make their move
SONGEZO ZIBI: Rising above the ANC’s economic ignorance
NATASHA MARRIAN: Change is the only certainty as 2024 approaches
JONNY STEINBERG: Rise Mzansi — a beacon of unity in a fractured political ...
PODCAST: Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi says SA is ready for a new dawn
NATASHA MARRIAN: Songezo Zibi is raising hopes in Mzansi
CHRIS ROPER: Watching politics play out in real time
JUSTICE MALALA: Brace for 2024’s grant election
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.