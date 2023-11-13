Politics

WATCH: How could SA’s immigration laws be overhauled?

Business Day TV talks to companies and markets editor at Business Day, Kabelo Khumalo

13 November 2023 - 15:24
by Business Day TV
A home affairs office in Alberton, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell
A home affairs office in Alberton, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell

The department of home affairs has proposed that the government review the international treaty concerning refugee protection as it proposes the biggest overhaul of SA’s immigration in a generation.

To discuss the detail of the potential changes, Business Day TV spoke to companies and markets editor at Business Day, Kabelo Khumalo.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

