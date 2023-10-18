ANC to hold crucial rallies ahead of 2024 elections, says Mbalula
The ANC will hold its Mayihlome rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and its Siyanqoba rally at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg
18 October 2023 - 13:34
The ANC, which is rocked by administrative, financial and operational challenges, will hold its January 8 statement in the Mpumalanga capital of Mbombela in 2024, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday.
He was addressing the media following the party’s three-day national executive committee meeting held at the weekend...
