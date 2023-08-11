Parliamentary committee to recommend Mkhwebane’s removal
The National Assembly will vote on the recommendation
11 August 2023 - 16:10
The ad hoc committee investigating the fitness of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office will recommend to the National Assembly that she be removed from office.
This after she was found guilty of incompetence and misconduct (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-07-30-public-protector-mkhwebane-found-guilty-of-misconduct-and-incompetence/) on a number of counts by the majority of committee members two weeks ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.