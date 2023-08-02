Opinion

CARTOON: Protector Mkhwebane’s final act

02 August 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, August 2 2023
EDITORIAL: Impeachment or bust: Mkhwebane cannot stay another day

A clear message needs to be sent to the public and the world that SA takes its constitutional institutions seriously
1 day ago

Public protector Mkhwebane found guilty of misconduct and incompetence

Most ad hoc committee members have reached damning conclusions ahead of its final report
2 days ago

Eight shortlisted for public protector role including deputy Kholeka Gcaleka

Parliament is a step closer to recommending South Africa’s next public protector.
6 days ago

EXPLAINER: A brief history of Mkhwebane’s legal challenges

Ramaphosa suspended public protector from office last year, pending findings of parliamentary inquiry into her fitness
2 weeks ago

Why the public protector remains suspended

Apex court overturns last year’s Western Cape High Court finding that president’s suspension of Mkhwebane was irrational
2 weeks ago
Tuesday, August 1 2023
