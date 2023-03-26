Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA to elect leaders at federal congress

Leader John Steenhuisen set to battle it out for top position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane

26 March 2023 - 19:17 Hajra Omarjee

SA’s second-largest political party, the DA, will this week elect new leadership as it prepares for the 2024 general election.

The two-day congress will kick off at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, on Saturday...

