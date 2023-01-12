Economy

SA power output drops further as Eskom staggers

Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant breakdowns

12 January 2023 - 15:44 Nico Gous

SA’s electricity production continued on a downward spiral in November, with Eskom’s contributions dwindling as it implements record load-shedding.

Power generation was down 1.7% year on year in November 2022, though seasonally adjusted monthly output rose 1.8%, according to Stats SA (https://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=1854&PPN=P4141&SCH=73164). Seasonally adjusted electricity output fell by 3.1% in the three months to November 30 compared with the previous three months...

