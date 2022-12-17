Private prosecution of Ramaphosa means nothing, says ANC electoral committee

This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
President’s opponents are expected to argue that he should be disqualified from running
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
One House panel will vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against Trump and will consider consider making his tax records public
Of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or Euros, all missed
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The ANC’s electoral committee says former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to disqualify him from standing for a second term is “irrelevant”.
Committee secretary Chief Matsila said the summons lodged in court by the JZ Foundation against Ramaphosa does not amount to “criminal charges in the court of law”.
“Therefore, such summons are irrelevant and not applicable during the vetting process of the ANC electoral committee.”
TimesLIVE reported earlier that Ramaphosa has accused Zuma of trying to block him from being re-elected as party president at the national conference taking place at Nasrec until Tuesday. This is contained in allegations Ramaphosa made in a letter drafted by state attorney Herbert Mncube and sent to Zuma’s lawyers in response to a summons served on the eve of the conference.
Ramaphosa’s opponents are expected to argue at the national conference that he should be disqualified from running because he faces a private prosecution.
The state prosecutor has, among other defences, questioned the timing of the summons, which was served a day before the conference. He argued Zuma was abusing the legal processes as the state prosecutor had established that the prosecution was influenced by ulterior motives aimed at blocking Ramaphosa from contesting at the conference and not for seeking criminal justice.
“The purported summons [was] served on the president a day before the 55th national conference was due to commence,” the state prosecutor wrote. “It is common knowledge that the president will stand for re-election as presidential candidate. It appears that the purported summons was served to halt his candidature. This is an abuse of process.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Private prosecution of Ramaphosa means nothing, says ANC electoral committee
President’s opponents are expected to argue that he should be disqualified from running
The ANC’s electoral committee says former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to disqualify him from standing for a second term is “irrelevant”.
Committee secretary Chief Matsila said the summons lodged in court by the JZ Foundation against Ramaphosa does not amount to “criminal charges in the court of law”.
“Therefore, such summons are irrelevant and not applicable during the vetting process of the ANC electoral committee.”
TimesLIVE reported earlier that Ramaphosa has accused Zuma of trying to block him from being re-elected as party president at the national conference taking place at Nasrec until Tuesday. This is contained in allegations Ramaphosa made in a letter drafted by state attorney Herbert Mncube and sent to Zuma’s lawyers in response to a summons served on the eve of the conference.
Ramaphosa’s opponents are expected to argue at the national conference that he should be disqualified from running because he faces a private prosecution.
The state prosecutor has, among other defences, questioned the timing of the summons, which was served a day before the conference. He argued Zuma was abusing the legal processes as the state prosecutor had established that the prosecution was influenced by ulterior motives aimed at blocking Ramaphosa from contesting at the conference and not for seeking criminal justice.
“The purported summons [was] served on the president a day before the 55th national conference was due to commence,” the state prosecutor wrote. “It is common knowledge that the president will stand for re-election as presidential candidate. It appears that the purported summons was served to halt his candidature. This is an abuse of process.”
TimesLIVE
Zuma wants to stop me from being re-elected, says Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa’s preferred slate is taking shape, his allies say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Voting at ANC meeting delayed due to many substitutions of delegates
ANC’s Integrity Commission is poorly staffed, says David Mabuza
ANC drops disciplinary process against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other MPs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.