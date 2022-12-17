Politics

ANC drops disciplinary process against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other MPs

Dlamini-Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane all voted for the adoption of the report

17 December 2022 - 14:09 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC has dropped its disciplinary charges against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and four of its MPs.

The MPs went against a party decision to vote against a report to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa...

