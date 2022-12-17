This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
‘Poor policy decisions in the past, together with inadequate maintenance, mismanagement and state capture have left our electricity system in a state of real disrepair.’
Dlamini-Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane all voted for the adoption of the report
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
One House panel will vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against Trump and will consider consider making his tax records public
Though widely criticised, the Fifa World Cup 2022 has been filled with exciting moments, including Morocco becoming the first African country to reach the semifinals
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The ANC has dropped its disciplinary charges against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and four of its MPs.
The MPs went against a party decision to vote against a report to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa...
ANC drops disciplinary process against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other MPs
