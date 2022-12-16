Politics

Ramaphosa’s opponents in ANC disrupt his opening address at national conference

16 December 2022 - 17:45

Reality is fast dawning for President Cyril Ramaphosa, with load-shedding and his handling of the 2020 robbery at his Limpopo farm coming back to haunt him at the ANC’s national conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The disruptions began almost as soon as Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver his political report as his first five-year term as ANC president comes to an end...

