Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
The government aims to legislate a year-long limit for wholesale natural gas and thermal coal in the populous eastern states
Supply concerns caused by Russia’s Ukraine war motivate countries to turn to solar and wind energy, says International Energy Agency
Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Credit demand collapses for the $3-trillion industry after a government clampdown on real estate firms' debt binge
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Ukrainian leader holds discussions with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkey and France
It will be strange watching matches over the festive season when normally Test cricket is the main sporting focus
Study shows temperature change damages nasal cells making it is easier for viruses to enter body
ANC congresses are always a hive of activity mixed with controversy and drama — and the national elective conference starting on December 16 should be no exception.
To the uninitiated, ANC conferences usually get under way soon after the registration of delegates has been completed, with the outgoing ANC leader subsequently giving an opening address in plenary...
A simple guide to the ANC national congress
Factions are likely to gather in corners or meet behind closed doors as the political horse-trading rages
