Politics

ANC is at its weakest and most vulnerable, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president has urged delegates to the party's policy conference to come up with solutions to create jobs, end corruption and serve the people

BL Premium
29 July 2022 - 14:49 Erin Bates, Luyolo Mkentane and Hajra Omarjee

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the ANC to find solutions to crises dogging SA, including the high unemployment rate, an embattled economy and corruption.

Officially opening the governing party's policy conference, Ramaphosa also implored delegates to deal with the divisions tearing the ANC apart. ..

