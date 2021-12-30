Most-read political stories of 2021

With an election in the unprecedented circumstances of a pandemic, 2021 was always going to be tumultuous.

On top of that SA saw changes to the cabinet, the usual scandal and their unusual consequences, and the collapse of the land expropriation debate in parliament.

Below are some of BD’s most-read political pieces of 2021.

1. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle was postponed twice in a period of four months.