MARKET WRAP: JSE hits record high while rand weakens further
The gains by the all share pushed its year-to-date growth to a little over 23%
29 December 2021 - 18:13
The JSE closed at a record high while the rand fell for a second straight day amid mixed international markets, with concern heightened in some areas over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The JSE was led higher on Wednesday by the industrials index as heavyweights on the market accounted for the biggest gains. The all share closed up 1.1% to 73,238 points, a new high, while the top 40 added 1.14%. The previous record for the all share was set on December 7, and today’s was its first close above 73,000 points...
