land expropriation
ANC shifts stance on land custodianship to appease EFF
Change to the constitution may stall
21 June 2021 - 05:10
In a move to strike a deal with the EFF to amend the property clause of the constitution, the ANC on Friday proposed that state custodianship be applicable to “certain land” within the context of expropriation.
But the EFF immediately rejected the proposal, saying that nothing short of full state custodianship, which would amount to nationalisation, would be acceptable. The party also remains at odds with the ANC over the inclusion of compensation in the clause...
