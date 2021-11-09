Politics Mashaba signals deal with DA and EFF in Joburg coalition talks Former mayor says his resignation from the DA in 2019 is ‘water under the bridge’

Johannesburg coalition talks are taking shape with ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba signalling that a deal with the DA and the EFF may be in the offing.

While Mashaba has shown little or no inclination to work with the EFF, Business Day understands the EFF leadership has asked the ANC if it is willing to give Mashaba the Johannesburg mayorship in exchange for the stewardship of Ekurhuleni...