Some in ANC resigned to opposition role as coalition talks race into final straight

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba formally rejects EFF plan to make him mayor

Some in the ANC’s senior ranks have resigned themselves to a possible future on the opposition benches ahead of this week’s down-to-the-wire talks to form coalition governments in dozens of municipal councils.

Coalition talks have kicked into high gear in about 70 so-called hung municipalities, in which no party emerged with an outright majority. This follows local government elections earlier in November that marked the ANC’s worst electoral showing since 1994...